Vanuatu launches ‘Taf Tumas! children’s non-fiction book

“This second volume of ‘Taf Tumas!’ grew out of positive public feedback following the release of the first volume for Vanuatu’s 40th independence anniversary”, said the book creator and Managing Editor, Anna Naupa.

“People asked us to share stories about Independence leaders, and so we set out to do this, including stories about lesser-known, hidden figures in the pre-independence years”.

The beautifully illustrated 200-page hardback flip book is in English and French and presents 42 diverse stories for children, parents, and teachers to read together.

The books will be distributed free to about 400 primary schools.

Copies will be made available to the public once school distributions have been completed.

Photo supplied Caption: The ‘Taf Tumas’ book a non-fiction children story book about nation builders.