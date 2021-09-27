Vanuatu launches International Court of Justice | Loop Vanuatu

Vanuatu is among more than a dozen Pacific nations dealing with rising sea levels and more frequent severe storms that can wipe out much of their economies.

In a statement, Vanuatu said current levels of action and support for vulnerable developing countries are insufficient.

It said Vanuatu wants the ICJ to clarify the responsibilities for climate change under international law.

Although not binding, a climate change ICJ advisory opinion would add great legal weight to the increasing amount of climate litigation happening globally.

