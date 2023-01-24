Vanuatu launches National Air Quality Taskforce

The taskforce is part of the government’s project through the Ministry of Climate Change.

Director of the Department of Environment, Touasi Tiwok said there is an urgent need to address the many gases that make up greenhouse gas emissions in the country because they come from both energy-producing and non-energy-producing sources.

“As from now, we have no standard in place, which is why there are many complaints from the public about imports of vehicles.”

“The National Air Quality Task force is set up to look at those areas and advise the Government to give them a way forward on how to address those issues.”

The Taskforce will work with Vanuatu Bureau of Standards, to actually define the standards they want.

The National Air Quality Taskforce includes the DOE as the chair, Public Health, Department of Customs, Climate Change, Meteorology, Energy, Land Transport Association, Finance and private sector such as UNELCO.