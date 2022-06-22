Vanuatu launches new campaign to lure travellers back to Answer the Call of Vanuatu

There will be advertising showcasing Vanuatu’s tourism offering across radio, outdoor and digital and social.

The Welkam Back to Vanuatu! campaign is launched to coincide with the opening of Vanuatu borders on 1 July 2022 for international travellers with travellers now able to travel freely throughout all islands within Vanuatu.

In Australia, the campaign will run across the Southern Cross Austero Network including B105, 2DayFM and TripleM, oOh! Media Outdoor advertising, YouTube, Facebook & Instagram.

The Welkam Back to Vanuatu! will simultaneously be launched in New Zealand. It will roll out throughout strong social media channels in New Zealand and direct mail lists. We are also looking forward to see Vanuatu moving around Auckland on bus backs and across digital news and lifestyle platforms.

Our closest neighbor, New Caledonia, will also be part of the campaign. The VTO team is reconnecting with our partners in the market and the media campaign will launch through social media this week. There is also a significant advertising campaign that commences this week.

Vanuatu Tourism Office CEO Adela Issachar Aru said Vanuatu’s marketing campaign will convey a warm welcome and personal invitation from the Ni-Vanuatu people for our travelers to Answer the Call of Vanuatu and visit the destination once borders are open.

“The Welkam Back to Vanuatu! campaign is designed to remind our visitors of the life-changing moments a holiday in Vanuatu offers,” said Adela.

“In Vanuatu, the sound of a conch shell being blown is used to call together communities and friends. It’s a distinctive sound, and one which we’ll be using to call out to our visitors. Throughout July, when you turn on the radio or scroll through Facebook and Instagram, they’ll hear the siren of the conch shell inviting them to Answer the Call of Vanuatu.

“Visitors to Vanuatu often feel a strong bond with the people and places here, as they can easily connect with our pristine nature, deeply held culture and the fun, light-hearted spirit of the Vanuatu people. The Welkam Back! campaign showcases all of this in a heart-warming way.”

” We know that the experiences holidaymakers have in Vanuatu touches their hearts and changes their perspective – this campaign showcases not just the incredible experiences and stays that Vanuatu offers but the rich kastom and culture that connects deeply with those who visit our shores.”

The campaign will kick off this month with 15, 30 and 59 second videos showcasing some Vanuatu’s rich culture and kastom.

“There is so much hard work going on to ensure that Vanuatu is successfully back to the market. Across the board, we are seeing an increased level of enquiry and interest from trade and consumers. They are all wanting more information on what is available in Vanuatu and how to best experience the destination” said VTO’s Short Haul Market Manager, Paul Pio.

Richard Skewes, the Sales and Marketing Manager at Barrier Beach Resort said, “A lot has changed in the last two years, and we have taken this time to upgrade much of the resort to give our guests a better experience than ever before. But one thing hasn’t changed – the genuine smile you receive on arrival will still be there, only it’s a little bigger now. The return of tourists Answering the Call of Vanuatu means so much to us and we feel it’s only fair to make the experience mean so much to our guests as well.”

Tony Pittar, the Owner of Eratap Beach Resort said, “Vanuatu lives and breathes tourism. It is absolutely vital to the economy and the wellbeing of Vanuatu, and its influence spreads far and wide. The last two and a half years have been extraordinarily difficult for everyone, but now we start again, and we are fresh and ready to go. The smiles have returned, along with the hope of a positive and brighter future.”

The Welkam Back! campaign launch precedes Vanuatu’s reopening on 1 July, from which date international travellers will be welcomed back to the destination’s shores with just a certified negative RAT from within 24 hours of departure or a certificate of infection and recovery from within 28 days of travel required for entry.



Consumers are now able to book flights to Port Vila with the country’s national carrier, Air Vanuatu.

Photo courtesy Vanuatu Tourism