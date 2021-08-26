Vanuatu launches new COVID-19 alert system | Loop Vanuatu

The system was launched by the Minister of Health, Silas Bule and Australia’s Acting High Commissioner, Clemency Oliphant.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health has developed an outbreak alert system to enable the Government to communicate the level of risk and severity of any COVID-19 outbreak.

It also provides instructions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Minister Bule said, “This is the first time Vanuatu will have an alert system to be used by the Ministry of Health so we are very proud of this achievement.”

The Alert System has four levels. Level 0 is “low” and indicates there are no cases in Vanuatu. Level 1 is “medium” and indicates a case or cases have been identified in quarantine facilities.

Level 2 is “high” indicating a cluster of cases have been identified outside of quarantine and Level 3 is “very high” and indicates community transmission across Vanuatu.

Each level of alert triggers a series of instructions to be adopted by the population to limit the impact of an outbreak. This includes implementation of safety measures, social distancing, and closure of non-essential government services.

The event was attended by senior government officials, health partners including New Zealand, World Health Organization, UNICEF, non-government organisations and civil society.