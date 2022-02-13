Vanuatu launches new cybersafety resources for girls

Built around practical videos and booklets, the kit forms part of the Girls Online (GO!) project which was created to help young women better identify and manage online issues like cyberbullying, image-based abuse, and privacy protection.

The GO! project is a joint initiative of ABC International Development, CARE Vanuatu, and Sista in Vanuatu. The project is funded by the Australian Government as part of the Cyber and Critical Tech Cooperation Project.

The GO! project empowers young women to address the cybersafety issues that they care about in ways they can relate to. The new resources are based upon real-life experiences of young women to help others navigate cyberspace safely and productively.

“The videos and booklets have been developed by a group of Ni-Vanuatu girls and women, so they contain authentic, targeted and practical advice, support and referral pathways,” said Juliet Matansawan, GO! Cybersafety Coordinator from CARE Vanuatu.

Yasmine Bjornum, Executive Director of Sista added, “We have been working with young women who have courageously shared their personal stories and the challenges they faced in cyberspace. Young women are experiencing depression, anxiety, suicide ideation and internalizing shame as a result from having their privacy breached, or being a victim of cyberbullying or having their image shared without their consent. We hope these resources will be the start of a movement to make cyberspace safer for young women and girls.”

Over the next fortnight, Sista will progressively release three cybersafety videos, questions to prompt discussion, and an online version of the cybersafety booklet.

Everyone who engages with the campaign will have the chance to win prizes. Sista and CARE will be looking out for the best responses to the resources and questions.

Photo supplied Caption: CARE, Sista and partners launch the cyber safety resources for the Girls Online (GO!) project