Vanuatu launches SHEFA Gender Equality Action Plan

The plan is a targeted way to implement and monitor the National Gender Equality Policy that was launched on 24 August this year.

The Provincial Plan was drafted in consultation with provincial stakeholders to develop a set of goals that the province is able to work towards to achieve gender equality.

New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass, Second Secretary Esther Jens and Gender Programme Manager Isaac Savua from the New Zealand High Commission joined the Department of Women’s Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Community Services for the launch.

High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass said, ““New Zealand congratulates SHEFA on the launch of its Provincial Gender Action Plan and we are committed to working with Vanuatu and SHEFA as you undertake the journey towards gender equality.”

Meanwhile, the work is implemented by the Department of Women’s Affairs and in country partners and is supported by the Pacific Partnership, UN Women and the Government of New Zealand.