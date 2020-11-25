Vanuatu launches toll-free line to help tackle gender-based violence

Representatives from the Vanuatu Women’s Centre joined it's partners, donors, stakeholders, Government Officials, diplomatic corp, civil society groups and the public in the march.

The highlight of the programme was the official launching of a toll free line : 161 , by the Director of Justice and Community Services, Dorosday Kenneth Watson.

The New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Schwass said,” We all know that violence against women, girls, and children is unacceptable and there is never an excuse for it. The New Zealand Government is committed to supporting the Vanuatu Government, civil society, and families in the important task of stopping gender based violence.”

Over the next 16 days partners and stakeholders will be advocating against violence through music, video, and community events and activities.

According to a report Vanuatu has one of the highest prevalence rates of violence against women and girls globally.

Gender-based violence is a critical issue in Vanuatu.

A 2011 report by the Vanuatu Women’s Centre, which surveyed 3,750 women across the country, found that 60 percent of women who had ever been in a relationship had experienced either physical or sexual abuse by a partner, and more than two in three had experienced emotional abuse.

Photo source NZ High Commission