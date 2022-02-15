Vanuatu lifts ban on coconut crabs in TORBA

Minister of Fisheries, Willie Kalo Daniel confirmed the action is effective from February to November this year.

The ministry has allocated officers to undertake research that have revealed the particular period to harvest coconut crabs.

In the previous years, the harvest season was from September 1 to August 30 the following year. Studies revealed that there is a need to extend the dates for coconut crabs to reproduce.

The ministry stated that locals will be harvesting the coconut crabs and only licensed coconut crabs holders are allowed to sell this fishery.

“Obtaining a licence to sell coconut crabs will assist Fisheries to monitor the movement of coconut crabs. They also limited the issuance of licences.”

“There are penalties for breaching the coconut crab regulations.”