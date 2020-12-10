Vanuatu links could have put notorious Kiwi sex offender on SIS radar

New Zealand's spy agency is being criticised after a former agent revealed that between 1989 and 1990 they had broken into a house and found evidence a man was raping his daughter, then failed to report it to police leaving her to be sexually abused until she escaped two years later.

When Ronal Van Der Plaat was finally held to account he became known as one of the country's most notorious sex offenders for repeatedly shackling and raping his daughter.

RNZ investigative reporter, Guyon Espiner, who broke the story, found that prior to coming to New Zealand Van Der Plaat had spent a significant amount of time in Vanuatu and had been deported on suspicion of sexually abusing his daughter.

Mr Espiner said believes it was Van Der Plaat's ties to Vanuatu that put him on the Special Intelligence Service's radar.

Photo file Caption: Ronal Van Der Plaat