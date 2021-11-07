Vanuatu loses bid to host Pacific Games 2027

Tahiti and Vanuatu were bidding to stage the 18th edition of the continental event.

The PGC’s 22 members voted in favour of Tahiti’s candidacy at the General Assembly today.

Vanuatu had been hoping to host the Pacific Games for the first time, building on the successful staging of the 2017 Pacific Mini Games.

Vanuatu previously bid for the 2015 Pacific Games, but was beaten in the race by Papua New Guinea and its capital city Port Moresby.

"Unfortunately, Vanuatu has not been chosen to host the Pacific Games 2027," the Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) said.

"Congratulations to Tahiti which won, we are looking forward to come and visit you.

"We still stay focus on our main goal and will continue to support our National Federations in growing and develop.

"We would like to thank the Government of Vanuatu and especially the Vanuatu Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, all our National Federations and the Oceania National Olympic Committees."

The Solomon Islands is due to host the Games for the first time in 2023, after winning a vote against Tahiti.

Photo VASANOC