Vanuatu: Magnitude 5.0 offshore earthquake occurs off the Coast of Espiritu Santo Island

The epicenter was about 56 km (35 miles) west of Port-Olry.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), and weak-to-light shaking was probably felt throughout much of Malampa, Penama, Sanma, and Torba provinces.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake's epicenter.

Out of an abundance of caution, consider vacating multistory buildings where shaking occurred until authorities confirm their structural integrity. Monitor and plan for aftershocks.