Vanuatu to mark new developing status with festivities

The Council of Minister has approved $US324,000 for a two day nation-wide celebration.

The National Events Co-ordinator, Fred Samuel, said events would be held in Port Vila, Luganville, and all provincial capitals on 3 and 4 December.

The Daily Post Newspaper reported each centre would be allocated money for the festivities, which would include cultural activities, made-in Vanuatu displays and more.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said earlier this year that the United Nations process had been delayed three times but, despite the economic challenges the country faced, Vanuatu was on track to graduate from Least Developed Country status on 4 December.