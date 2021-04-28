Vanuatu market vendors hit by global pandemic join largest meetings on women”

Jeannette Wallace, secretary of the Silae Vanuatu Market Vendors Association, said this became a “huge financial burden” for many of Vanuatu’s women vendors who relied on transporting produce to and from the market every day.

“This proved to be very expensive, especially when many people in Port Villa, also lost their job,” Wallace said. “The usual number of customers at the market [were] also reduce[d] heavily, affecting the vendor’s income per day”.

She said it was important for vendors to utilize initiatives that are in place to help support women’s livelihoods economically.

“Local Market Vendors Association executives are very happy that we can work with the council and are able to come up with a solution that works and benefit the vendors and improve their livelihood during this difficult time.”

“On September 2020, we received instructions that the market vendors can leave the unsold produce at the market and security guards were provided by the council to look after the produce… our vendors are satisfied and are saying that there is an increase of income, they do not have to spend on transportation of leftover produce at the end of each day, the women vendors are able to go home at the end of each day and there has been decrease in their stress level as they are sleeping better at all.

Wallace was speaking at the 14th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and the 7th Meeting of Pacific Ministers for Women side event titled “Market Vendor Associations: Advancing Women’s Economic Empowerment in Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu”. The event was held on Friday 23rd April, 2021 and saw various inter-governmental representatives joining in the conversation virtually from across the region.

Another market vendor from Fiji said that they’ve been working closely with relevant authorities to ease the economic challenges that they’ve faced, especially during this lockdown.

“We reached out to the Ministry of Trade, through the Lautoka Chamber of Commerce on the small loan schemes” Filomena O’Neil, President for the Lautoka Market Vendors Association, said. “This initiative helped the women from Yasawa to save money that they would have used to pay for the transport costs. We assisted our members by putting on hold the collection of membership fees to allow our members to try and make some money and buy necessities for their families.”

The experience of female market vendors during the pandemic is just one of the key discussions that form part of the 14th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women.

The conference will be held from 27th- 29th of April 2021, and will see 21 official side events convened on the 22nd and 23rd of April and then during the Triennial Conference days from the 27th – 29th April. The focus of the Triennial Conference will be to address the 3 key priorities received from Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) which include Gender Responsive Climate Justice, Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) and Gender Based Violence (GBV)

An Outcomes Document is expected to be drafted and finalized at the conclusion of this conference by government ministers around the region. The results of these meetings will outline the origin of commitments in other regional intergovernmental meetings which will include the 2021 Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting, and a regional reflection on various COVID-19 assessments and impact studies.

The 14th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women is convened by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and is hosted by French Polynesia.

Photo file UN Women Pacific Caption Members of the Silae Vanuatu Market Vendors Association