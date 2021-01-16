Vanuatu media personality, Ricky Binihi passes away

Port Vila Municipal Council Town Clerk, Peter Sakita confirmed to the national broadcaster VBTC that Binihi passed away at Vila Central Hospital.

Binihi, who was from Paama/Pentecost, began his career in the media industry in 1985.

Over the years, he worked at the VBTC, Vanuatu Daily Post and Vanuatu Weekly.

At the time of his death, Binihi was the municipal council’s Public Relations Officer.

The Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) said it “joins MAV (Media Association of Vanuatu) and our media family in Vanuatu in mourning the loss of one Vanuatu's great journalists.”

Photo Facebook