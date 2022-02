While confirming this, Minister of Trade, James Bule said the Government will find the markets for local products in the country as well as international markets.

Vanuatu exported 300 tons of root crops to New Zealand last year

The Minister thanked the farmers on Efate for their hard work to maintain the export market.

Bule confirmed that the government has secured markets for some of its local products in New Zealand.

He adds Vanuatu is now exploring Australian markets.