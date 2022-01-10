 

Vanuatu Met advises of rough seas, heavy swells in Central and Southern waters

BY: Loop Pacific
11:25, January 10, 2022
The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazard Department has issued information for rough to very rough seas with moderate to heavy swells over Central and Southern waters.

The department said a Marine Strong Wind Warning is current for Central and Southern coastal waters.

South and southeasterly winds of 16/25 knots with rough seas to 2.0 to 3.0 meters over Central & Southern waters.  Moderate to heavy east and southeasterly swells expected.

A Tropical Low was observed yesterday at 18.6E and 173.3S.

According to VMGD, the chances of it developing into a Tropical Cyclone is moderate to high but very low chances to move back towards Vanuatu.

 

 

