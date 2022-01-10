Vanuatu Met advises of rough seas, heavy swells in Central and Southern waters

The department said a Marine Strong Wind Warning is current for Central and Southern coastal waters.

South and southeasterly winds of 16/25 knots with rough seas to 2.0 to 3.0 meters over Central & Southern waters. Moderate to heavy east and southeasterly swells expected.

A Tropical Low was observed yesterday at 18.6E and 173.3S.

According to VMGD, the chances of it developing into a Tropical Cyclone is moderate to high but very low chances to move back towards Vanuatu.

Photo VMGD Caption: Satellite image of the tropical low