Vanuatu Met monitors Tropical Low Pressure system

At 5pm (local time) today, a Tropical Low Pressure (995 hPa) was located near 15.2S 172.9E.

The Tropical Low Pressure is positioned at the top right corner of the square letter M, number 6 (M,6) of the NEW Vanuatu tropical cyclone tracking map.

This is about 505 KM east of Maewo.

The system is slow moving in the south southwesterly direction at 17 KM/HR over the past 12 hours.

The potential for the Low Pressure system to become a tropical cyclone within the next 12 to 24 hours is high.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department is closely monitoring the system and will issue the next information on the system at 6am tomorrow or earlier if the situation changes.

People are advised to listen to all radio outlets for any update information on this system.