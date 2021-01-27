Vanuatu Met office monitors Tropical Low system

According to the latest Tropical Cyclone Information, in the past 6 hours, the system has been moving in a easterly direction at 2 KM/HR.

The potential for this Tropical Low to develop further into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 48 hours and moves toward the Vanuatu group is low to moderate.

At this stage, the tropical low does not pose significant threats yet to the islands of Vanuatu.

However, heavy rainfalls are expected to continue throughout the group today.

Flash flooding is expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding. People living near these areas are advised to take extra precautions.

A Several Weather Warning for heavy rainfalls for Vanuatu group including inland winds expected over parts of the country is current.

A Strong Wind Warning is also current for all coastal waters of Vanuatu.

The department will issue the next information at 12:00am today or earlier if the situation changes.

People are advised to listen to Radio Vanuatu including other radio outlets to get the next update information on this system.

Photo Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards