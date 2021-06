The office was closed down in 1980 because there has been no government lease agreement with landowners of the office site.

Last week Monday, 14 June 14, the office was opened again after a reconciliation ceremony took place between the VMGD executive members and landowners.

The office was established in 1954 under the Condominium government.

The State law helped VMGD to draft a Memorandum of Understanding between VMGD and the landowners which led to the reopening of the station.