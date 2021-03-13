Vanuatu minister not happy with photos at courthouse

The Minister of Climate Change, Bruno Leingkon, is facing charges of breaching aviation regulations.

He is alleged to have been drunk on a trip last year.

It's claimed he harassed a female pilot, causing her to return the flight to Santo soon after taking off.

Friday, after his appearance in a preliminary inquiry, Leingkon's associates told journalists they could not take his photo.

When it was pointed out this was not the case, the cabinet minister escaped by using a back door in the courthouse.

Leingkon was a journalist before he become politician and rose to become acting general manager of VBTC.

Senior magistrate, Beverley Kanas found yesterday morning that there is aprima facie case against the minister.

She said the charges are serious charges and Leingkon has to prove in the Supreme Court that he was innocent.

Photo file RNZ Pacific