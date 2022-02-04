Vanuatu Ministry of Internal Affairs launches new Corporate Plan

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Willie Ben Kalo (MP) and Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cherol Ala Ianna, launched the Corporate Plan

“Our Ministry has grown to become a large organisation, a ‘Mega-Ministry’ unified by our core goal — the welfare of the people of Vanuatu whom we serve,” remarked Ianna.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs Corporate Plan (2022 — 2026) provides an organisational road map for the next five years for the departments and units that make up our Ministry.”

DG Ianna said, “This Ministry is the vehicle to meet many of the key strategic targets identified in the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) and particularly, the Government of Vanuatu’s Decentralisation Policy, but unless we ‘Future Fit’ our Ministry, achieving the vision will be difficult.”

The Corporate Plan is the outcome of a long participatory process of consultations with the management team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MoIA) and key sector stakeholders at a critical point in the Ministry’s development – a time when several other departments and agencies joined the Ministry.

The close involvement of Directors and senior managers with the newly joined Directors and agency heads has allowed a better understanding of Corporate Plan processes, particularly with the strong support and input of the Sector Analyst at DSPPAC, Eric Malessas, to ensure alignment to the NSDP, but also to the Ministry’s core strategic direction – decentralisation of services.

Delivery of decentralisation strategies is very strongly centered on this Ministry but is an inter-related policy delivery imperative for all thirteen Ministries of the national Government.

Photo supplied Caption: (Left to Right): Minister Daniel Kalo; DG Ianna, and New Zealand High Commissioner, Nicola Simmond.