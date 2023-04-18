Vanuatu Ministry of Trade to host Santo Business Forum

“Santo as that economic hub must be realised now and engaging with the private sector and businesses from large to small, is a key interest for me to ensure continuity and growth is imminent in our country’s economic recovery,” said the Minister Tourism, Trade, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business, Matai Seremaiah Nawalu.

“Raising the resilience and potential of Vanuatu’s Economic Hub-Espiritu Santo” is the theme of the inaugural Business Forum, with a key focus on unlocking the greater potential of Vanuatu’s current agricultural hub to increase capacity and growth for the nation’s second-largest economic centre.

The Business Forum aims to explore and enhance new feasible solutions to optimize the current infrastructure and the investment opportunities that Santo has to offer across all sectors.

The Ministry’s objectives for the event are to provide a platform for engaging and dialoguing with the private sector, business associations and key government agencies including development partners in the two days meeting, to support and guide future government policy planning and directives under the trade policy framework.

The programme of the Business Forum includes key presentations by government and private sector representatives, including panel discussions and focus working groups to exchange ideas of common interest and areas of concern to be addressed.

Photo supplied