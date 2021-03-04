Vanuatu to miss target of half a million strong cattle herd

The government began a programme in 2015 to build up cattle numbers, with the aim of making the country a significant exporter of beef.

It began with the shipping of cattle to Torba Province in 2015, but was stalled last year by Covid-19 .

But the second phase, with 124 breeding stock delivered to over 30 farmers on Epi Island in Shefa Province, has just got underway.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the Director of Livestock, Lonny Bong, saying many lessons have been learned along the way and the second phase would concentrate on offloading breeding cattle to Erromango, Efate, Epi, Malekula and Santo.

He said statistics from the farms showed the 500,000 target by 2025 would not be met.

Photo file Ministry of Agriculture