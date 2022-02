This is the first time for the force to appoint an FSM from another province, since all former FSMs were from Port Vila.

Wimbong of Malekula served in Santo for 24 years, prior to his appointment.

Acting Commander VMF, Karlshem Bongran handed over the pace stick to the new FSM, in the presence of the outgoing FSM, Lieutenant Second in Charge Infantry Company, Joshua Bong.