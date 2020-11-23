Vanuatu Mobile Force engages 70 officers in shooting exercise

The shooting exercise was aimed to see how the officers handle the weapons and how competent they would be in different situations and to find the best marksman.

The officer in charge at the training, Lieutenant Tekol Masteia, explained that these activities are conducted following directives of the Acting Commander VMF.

The officers shot targets from 200m, 100m and 50m and it continued until dark.

Lt. Masteia said it was the first time for some of the officers to shoot at night.

The personnel comprised officers from the headquarters and the National Support Unit, including officers from the Infantry, the Band, Workshop and Engineering.