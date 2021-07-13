Vanuatu Mobile Force Officers complete career courses in Australia

Captain David Kaloris attended the All Corps Captain’s Course and Sergeant Romiti Usa Moli completed the Subject One for Sergeant Course.

Captain Kaloris said the course was very challenging but enjoyable, especially, when having to interact with a wide variety of experienced officers from diverse military backgrounds.

The course included members from various units throughout the Australian Defence Force and regional partners such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, PNG, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.

Sergeant Moli’s course duration was eight weeks and was held at the Land Warfare Centre in Canungra, Queensland.

The aim of the course was to improve the skills of Sergeants to enable them to manage up to 30 people. The training package included theory and practice on Command and Control, Leadership conduct, Management, Operations and Training.

The Vanuatu Police Force acknowledged the continuous support from the Defence Cooperation Program between Vanuatu and Australia to help fund these courses to improve the skills of the Human Resources of Vanuatu Police Force.