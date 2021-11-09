Vanuatu MP and former Speaker Shadrack suspended from Parliament

The suspension will end on 9 November 2023.

The Government tabled the motion to suspend MP Shadrack, following a declaration made by the former Speaker to vacate the seats of 19 MPs who were absent for three consecutive sittings of Parliament and later was ruled unlawful by the Supreme court and upheld by the court of appeal.

The motion to suspend MP Shadrack was moved by Leader of Government Business Anatole Hymak (MP) and seconded by Kenneth Natapei (MP), during the second ordinary session of Parliament today.

The motion stated that, MP Shadrack as the then Speaker of Parliament without lawful excuse and/or authority on 8 June 2021 declared vacant the seats of 19 MP with majority of the 19 Members Constituting the majority of the executive of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Luganville constituency MP, Matai Seremiah, called on the Speaker to use Parliamentary Standing Orders to deal with such situations.

Despite a heated debate on the motion, the government side passed the motion to suspend MP Shadrack with 29 votes for and 20 against.

MP Shadrack was first elected into Parliament in 2016.

Photo supplied Caption: MP Gracia Shadrack has been suspended from Parliament