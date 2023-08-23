Vanuatu MP hopes political impasse can be resolved to kick-start recovery

Plans by the opposition to remove the Speaker of Parliament, Seoule Simon, failed at an extraordinary parliament session on Tuesday.

The opposition lodged a motion last Friday after their no-confidence vote against the government was defeated on a technicality on what constitutes an "absolute majority" in the House.

The special parliament sitting on Tuesday was for MPs to debate 11 bills introduced by the government.

However, the government only had 23 MPs on its side, and was forced to withdraw all the bills.

King, who is a first-time MP and the third deputy speaker, told RNZ Pacific the current situation should not be happening.

"We've just come out of a pandemic, we've just had two cyclones, we're gifted for disaster. We should be in recovery mode now," she said.

She said Vanuatu had "a lot to celebrate" for the past nine months that the government has been in power.

"There's been steps moving forward in regard to the economy. That's a cause to celebrate.

"Whether it's appreciated by everyone, that's what we're not sure of, but we can agree that the whole of Vanuatu does not need this now.

"I'm praying for strength not to have to say things yet, because if I do say it as a woman, it won't be nice things. But more importantly, the House needs to be in order."