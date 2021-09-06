Vanuatu MPs carry out community work as ordered by court | Loop Vanuatu

MP for Malekula, who is also the Third Deputy Speaker, Assang Sannick is carrying out his community service at the cemetery.

He was convicted and given a suspended sentence for domestic violence.

Sannick was also ordered by the court to complete 50 hours of community work.

The Daily Post reports Minister of Climate Change, Bruno Leingkon was given 120 hours of community work and fined for being under the influence of alcohol on a domestic flight.

He was assigned to carry out community work at Korman Stadium.

Acting Director of Correctional Services Department, Daniel Thompson said from updates he received from the Probation Officers, the two Parliamentarians are complying with the community work agreements.

He explained that any citizens who is given a community work sentence, will have to undertake any work that is related to the community, and not work for an individual.

The Acting Director conveyed words of acknowledgment to its stakeholders for their support in ensuring that the department can fulfil the court requirements.

The two MPs have 12 months to complete their hours.

Photo file