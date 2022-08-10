Vanuatu MPs summoned to meet for Extraordinary Session

Six motions including a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister, election of a new PM and the reinstatement of Gracia Shadrack are to be moved in the extraordinary session.

Other motions include the removal and appointment of the 1st and 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the election of the 3rd and 4th Deputy Speakers.

Yesterday afternoon, 27 Members of Parliament signed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur and called for an extraordinary session of parliament.

The Motion of No Trust in Prime Minister Loughman is the first one to be deposited this year.

Prime Minister Loughman is on an official trip to Saudi Arabia.

He is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Marc Ati, and Minister of Public Works and Public Utilities Jay Ngwele.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu Parliament