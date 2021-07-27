Vanuatu murder suspect on the run

The suspect has been on the run since 19 July.

Mother of two Jelinda Arukesa was found dead in a secluded area at Deproma, Santo.

Local media report the suspect was last seen with Arakusa at Banban before the alleged murder.

The suspect Sahe Molu is from the island of Paama and lives in Luganville.

Vanuatu Police have warned the public that it is an offence to harbour or help anyone who has committed a crime.

A person who hides or helped a criminal that runs away from the police is a person who also commits a crime and the police can arrest that particular person without a warrant and that person can go to prison for 3 years or can pay for a fine over 150,000VT.

Police are appealing to the citizens of Luganville and Vanuatu to not harbour Molu but to work together and help them find him.

Photo supplied Caption: Jelinda Arukesa was found dead last week.Her husband Sale Mohu (inset) is on the run.