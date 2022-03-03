Vanuatu National Day commemorated at World Expo in Dubai

The day was packed with events including a flag raising ceremony, the playing of the national anthem and a fabulous cultural performance which thrilled the many spectators.

There were reciprocal tours of the Vanuatu and UAE Pavilions by dignitaries according to a release from the Vanuatu Pavilion.

As part of the National Day on Tuesday, Expo2020 visitors were treated to a spectacular series of video projections of the Vanuatu flag moving across the gigantic dome of the Al Wasl Plaza, located in the very centre of Expo.

“Vanuatu enjoys very strong ties with the UAE, the land of endless opportunities and vision, a land where impossible does not exist,” Director of External Trade, Joe Pakoa Lui said.

Lui is also Vanuatu’s Special Envoy to UAE and Commissioner General to the Expo.

“The Expo theme ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’ cannot be more fitting. The Covid-19 pandemic and the thematic theme are a stark reminder that we are stronger together when we work together.

“They remind us of how interconnected we are, and that the sustainable future we desire cannot be achieved unless we all cooperate, collaborate, mobilise, sustain, and collectively stimulate ideas and opportunities that bring to light the best of human ingenuity and technology. And this has remarkable resonated through the Dubai Expo2020.

Lui said Vanuatu is ready to welcome investors from Dubai, AEA and the rest of the world. Business opportunities exist in tourism, agriculture, livestock, renewable energy, finance and the infrastructure sectors.

The Executive Director from the Office of the Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali said they are proud to share prospering relations with Vanuatu and shared the commitment of tackling climate change and moving closer towards sustainable development.

“We also hope to build on the existing partnerships between our two nations, through expanding our trade relationships and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in various fields of mutual interests, such as tourism, agriculture and renewable energy,” Al-Ali added.

Photo supplied