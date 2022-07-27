Vanuatu National Provident Fund receives 15 million vatu in dividends from Unit Trust of Fiji

According to UTOF Chief Executive Officer, Vilash Chand, the accumulative dividend payment is for the years 2020, 2021 and half of this year (January to June 2022).

Minister Koanapo who is currently in Fiji, commended UTOF for the outstanding performance and dividends paid to VNPF and definitely will contribute to the income earnings of VNPF for the direct benefit of Ni-Vanutuans.

UTOF is one of VNPF’s offshore investments.

VNPF invested around VT200 million (US$1.6 million) in UTOF in 2018 and has been receiving dividends since then.

The second dividend for this year will be declared early next year. VNPF’s returns are tax-free.

Photo supplied UTOF