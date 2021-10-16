Vanuatu National Provident Fund to strictly monitor its scholarship students

Over 1,000 students are studying under the Members Education Support Scheme.

VNPF General Manager, Parmod Archary said monitoring results and the types and costs of accommodation for students abroad are issues which need to be addressed.

“The problem we had is that, there has been no monitoring of students’ results and we are not sure of where they were staying, whether the accommodations are safe and not overcrowded.”

“Another issue is not paying tuition on time. Students SOL accounts are usually placed on hold when we do not pay fees on time. This can result in students missing out on lectures and assignments.”

“It's important that we get the accommodation and tuition fee invoices on time, to avoid threats or evictions by the landlords.”

VNPF has already settled the VT32 million tuition outstanding for students at USP Emalus Campus in Port Vila.