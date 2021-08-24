Vanuatu NGO Sista wants better breast-feeding facilities | Loop Vanuatu

The chief executive of Sista, Yasmine Bjornum, said it was sad to see mothers breast-feeding their children in areas in town that are not hygienic.

Ms Bjornum says spaces should be allocated in areas like markets to allow mothers to breastfeed.

She said mothers are important in the development of Port Vila, through their role as vendors at markets.

The "Strong Mama" exhibition showcases the life of a mother with a special focus on single mothers in Port Vila.

The features art works in different media with almost 30 single mothers explore the challenges and joys of being a single mother with the purpose of showcasing to the public the issues that they face.

Ms Bjornum said this art exhibition is an opportunity for the public to understand the life of a single mothers and to encourage the community to have empathy and compassion, while calling on the government to integrate gender concerns into the country's laws and policies.

She said Vanuatu has to recognize that woman are primary caregivers of children, and in order for the country to reach its fullest potential, then planning has to be inclusive and gender sensitive.

"Single mothers face stigma and discrimination on daily basis."

Photo file