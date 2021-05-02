Vanuatu nutritionist and business woman wants to see people take pride in local foods

One woman in Vanuatu is worried more people are losing touch with these local foods.

Votausi Mackenzie-Reur is a nutritionist, businesswoman and now a National agri-tourism coordinator.

She told Pacific Beat she was inspired by her upbringing to advocate for local food and ingredients.

"I used to watch my mother prepare out traditional foods and I was always intrigued," she said.

She now owns a business that creates locally grown products like cassava flour and markets them to restaurants and hotels.

"My hopes is that if can only grow if all our people, people of Vanuatu take pride again into their own local food and local cuisines," she said.

Photo ABC News Caption: Vanuatu nutritionist and businesswoman Votausi Mackenzie-Reur