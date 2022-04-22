Vanuatu officers suspended following police brutality

The video has been circulated widely on social media drawing criticism and condemnation from the public.

One of the officers is seen beating a young man with his baton while another officer is seen kicking a youth.

A third officer is seen climbing into the back of the twin cab and kicking the young men.

The incident allegedly took place during an arrest.

Police said the officers implicated will be seriously dealt with once investigation is complete.

“We encourage members of public that have information related to that incident to come forward and submit witness statements to help build the case.”

“VPF do accept all the criticisms that were posted on public media (FB), we assured you all that we are sympathized with you all for what happens and we do agree that "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW".”

The police force has urged everyone affected in that situation to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed to ensure the full force of law takes its course to deal fairly with VPF members implicated as an ordinary citizen.

Police also said they will track down all fake accounts that have uttered life-threatening words/statement through public media (FB) against VPF members to have them prosecuted as per Cybercrime law.

Police Commissioner Colonel Robson Iavro has condemned Police brutality within VPF.

Photo supplied VPF