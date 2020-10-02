Vanuatu Ombudsman proposes changes in talks with PM Loughman

One of the proposals looks at making the Office of the Ombudsman be independent from Public Service Commission.

It has been proposed that the reporting function to the PSC be scrapped and the Ombudsman report to the Attorney General.

According to a Government release, another area highlighted is that investigation processes are long and frustrating.

“Since 1998 to date, there are backlogs because of the lengthy or unclear processes.”

There is a call for an amendment to accommodate for a provision for the Ombudsman to trial and prosecute within the perimetres of investigations.

“Ombudsman to have power to prosecute matters within the investigations processes. When reports are completed then Public Prosecutor (PP) can prosecute. To help cut down on delays and length processes of investigations.”

“Penalties to be set for deliberate delay or perjury (liar during investigations) not exceeding vt 500 000.”

Prime Minister Loughman has expressed principal support for the proposed amendments but he will consult with his advisors, the Minister of Justice and the State Law Office before the amendments taken further to the Council of Ministers and Parliament.

Ombudsman Bulu has also strongly requested the Government for an increase in the budget to properly address the functions and added responsibilities of the Office of the Ombudsman.

He has also extended an official invitation to the Prime Minister to open the new extended building of the office of the Ombudsman situated behind the Department of Women’s Affairs on 30 October 2020.

Photo supplied Caption: Ombudsman Hamlinson Bulu and his team meet with PM Bob Loughman (second left) at the Prime Minister’s Office.