Vanuatu opens Climate Change office in Ambae | Loop Vanuatu

Vanuatu opens Climate Change office in Ambae

BY: Loop Pacific
11:45, September 30, 2021
Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman has officially opened a new Climate Change office in Ambae.

Loughman said the achievement reflects the Government’s efforts to decentralize its services to reach the provincial level.

“This building should have already been completed but the Ambae volcano eruption of 2017 caused the delay in works.

“However, the project had to be completed, which is why towards the end of 2020 the MoCCA contributed to the completion of the building,” he said, referring to the partnership between the European Union and the Vanuatu Government.

Loughman added that the building will act as an emergency operation centre.

     

Ministry of Climate Change
