Vanuatu Opposition lodges complaint over mysterious superyacht release

The yacht was arrested after illegally entering Vanuatu waters near the island of Maewo in the northern part of the country.

Bold was directed by maritime police to sail to Port Vila for the captain to answer before the court, but it was suddenly released.

RNZ Pacific correspondent believes this was on the orders of the Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, after the owner had paid a fine of 10 million vatu or $US87,600 dollars.

The money is understood to have been paid over to the Vanuatu government by its controversial special envoy to South East Aisa, Alex Chong.

Mr Chong, who has been sought by Vanuatu police since 2010 for breaches of his diplomatic passport, was made the special envoy last year by the current foreign minister, Marc Ati.