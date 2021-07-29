 

Vanuatu Opposition says sentence given to Lengkon is too light

BY: Loop Pacific
13:57, July 29, 2021
The Leader of the Opposition in Vanuatu, Ralph Regenvanu, says the sentence given to the Minister of Climate Change, Bruno Lengkon, is far too light.

Vanuatu's Supreme Court has ordered that the Lengkon pay a fine of over $US2,600 and carry out 120 hours of community work for breaching civil aviation rules.

Mr Regenvanu has urged the Public Prosecutor to appeal against the light sentence.

RNZ Pacific correspondent said the public has also criticized the leniency of the ruling on the social media.

Lengkon pleaded guilty to behaving in a disorderly manner while under the influence of alcohol on a flight from Luganville to Port Vila.

The complainant, an expatriate pilot on an inter-island aircraft, had complained of being sexually assaulted by the Minister.

He was ordered to pay the fine within 21 days.

Lengkon who is an MP from Ambrym Island organised custom ceremonies to say sorry to his voters for his behaviour.

 

Photo RNZ Pacific/Facebook  Caption: Vanuatu Minister of Climate Change, Bruno Lengkon    

