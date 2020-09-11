Vanuatu organisations sign tripartite agreement for disability

The agreement confirms the organisations’ commitment to working together to ensure that people with disabilities are not left behind in the nation’s recovery efforts.

This builds on years of collaboration in the implementation of Vanuatu’s National Disability Inclusive Development Policy, and more recently supporting people with disabilities in the aftermath of Cyclone Harold, under the Ministry of Justice and Community Services.

The VSPD Programme Manager, Judith Iakavai said, “The Vanuatu Skills Partnership has been one of our strongest partners since 2015. It promotes inclusion in its true meaning and this agreement marks a milestone in recognising that local organisations are taking the lead in reaching the most disadvantaged in our communities”.

Photo supplied Caption: President of Vanuatu Disability Promotion and Advocacy Association Ellie Enock, Director of VSP Fremden Yanhambat and Elison Bovu Executive Director Vanuatu Society for People with Disabilities with the signed documents