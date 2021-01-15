Vanuatu outbound passengers urged to check travel requirements

The unit said some countries require travelers to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry to their country.

“If you are leaving Vanuatu and require a Covid-19 test, this can be organised through Vila Central Hospital (VCH).”

The fee for the test is 25,000 vatu.

Travelers are urging to request testing at least 72 hours in advance of their flight.

Air Vanuatu will be operating several repatriation and freighter flights between Auckland, Brisbane, Fiji, Noumea and Port Vila from now until July.

Vanuatu has no active cases of Covid-19.

Photo file RNZ Pacific