Vanuatu panel discussions celebrate graduation to Developing Country status

Representatives from the productive sector, social sector and international donor partners will speak on the country’s achievement in the near 40 years since independence.

Discussions will also focus on the present and future challenges ahead as the country transitions to the Developing Countries status tomorrow (Friday).

Among the speakers are Moses Amos, Director General from the Agriculture Ministry, the Director Tourism, Jerry Spooner, Bergmans Iati, the Director General of the Education Ministry and members of the diplomatic corp.

Vanuatu is only the sixth country recommended to leave the LDC category since it was created in 1971.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Port Vila waterfront