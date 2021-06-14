Vanuatu Parliament adjourned to Wednesday

Speaker of Parliament, Gracia Shadrack, told Members of Parliament in the Chamber that based on powers given to the Speaker under the Standing Order, he was adjourning the meeting to Wednesday .

The reason behind the adjournment was due to pending cases in Court that are related to the current political impasse that saw the Speaker announcing the seats of 19 MPs being vacant before the Supreme Court issued an Exparte Order for the MPs to return to parliament as the Court deals with their case and other issues at hand.

The Daily Post reports the Government side in Parliament has been trying to remove the Speaker of Parliament through a motion but this has proven difficult.

Motions are normally debated on Tuesdays and Thursdays as provided in the Parliament Standing Orders.

This means when parliament reconvenes on Wednesday, it would be for an afternoon session where there would be oral questions and tabling of government Bills.

Photo TBV Caption: Vanuatu Speaker of Parliament, Gracia Shadrack during a brief session of Parliament last Friday