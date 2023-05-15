Vanuatu parliament adjourns to tomorrow

A statement said “The announcement was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) for Epi, Simeon Seule, on Thursday after the official opening of the session by the Head of State.”

Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau also had an important matter to attend to, which made it necessary to adjourn the session.

22 Bills have been listed for the First Ordinary Sitting, including the Bill for the National Security (Amendment) Act No. of 2023 and Bill for the Leadership Code (Amendment) Act No. of 2023.