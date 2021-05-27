 

Vanuatu Parliament in partnership with UNDP reviews Parliament Bill

Vanuatu Parliament held a consultation to review Parliament Bill in partnership with UNDP.

The Bill considers matters regarding the operations of Parliament, its committees, and the duties and responsibilities of MPs.

The consultation was conducted for Vanuatu MPs to consider proposals on the improvements in the separation and balance of power between the state institutions, improving the financial powers of the Parliament and creating a parliamentary staff cadre.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Japan - The Government of Japan support the Parliament Bill consultation with MPs.

 

