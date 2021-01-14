Vanuatu Parliament ready to recommence sessions this week

The Parliament recess which started on December 15, 2020 will end tomorrow (Friday).

This is in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament, which was amended by the current legislature in the beginning of 2020.

The revised Standing Orders state: “Under normal circumstances Parliament and its committees do not meet in the periods of December 15 to January 15 or July 15 to August 15.”

During the recess, all the parliamentary activities were ceased.

The Parliamentary Committees are expected to meet to discuss their own agendas and Members of Parliament can perform their duty assigned in different sections of these committees.