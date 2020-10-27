Vanuatu parliament set to resume next week

But the RNZ Pacific correspondent said MPs have complained they are yet to receive the copies of the bills the government aims to present in the session.

The Speakers' office reports that that they have the bills from the Attorney General's office but they are still waiting on the Council of Ministers to confirm the list before they send copies to the MPs for debate.

The second ordinary session is likely to start on 5 November.

Under Vanuatu's parliamentary standing orders a government can call two ordinary sessions a year.